Arsenal are set to have a busy summer transfer window with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta keen on signing new players to bolster his squad ahead of next season, despite the club’s financial setbacks due to the coronavirus crisis.

According to Don Balon, Barcelona have joined Arsenal in the race for RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano.

Don Balon reckon that the Leipzig defender could be available for €50m with both Arsenal and Barcelona set to battle it out for the defender’s signature.

According to Football London, the Gunners could be in pole position to sign Upamecano because of the financial impact of the coronavirus hitting Barcelona harder than the Emirates outfit.

Elsewhere, according to a report in the Sun via La Gazzetta dello Sport, Arsenal could be in the running to sign Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi who has his sights set on the Premier League.

Bernardeschi could be an ideal signing for Arsenal with Gunners boss Arteta keen on adding another winger to his squad to give the Gunners more of a goal threat from out wide.

Bernardeschi wants a move away from Turin and Arsenal could snap him up after the winger admitted to wanting to play in the Premier League.