Attacking target willing to join Liverpool’s rivals after Reds change transfer stance

According to the Sun via Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, RB Leipzig sensation Timo Werner is open to joining other clubs this summer but only if Liverpool give up on signing him.

The Sun report that both Chelsea and Manchester United are also interested in the Germany international, who has been heavily linked with a move to their rivals Liverpool over the last year.

The Mirror claimed a few days ago that Jurgen Klopp’s side have withdrawn from transfer talks for the lightning-fast forward, adding that the Anfield outfit aren’t prepared to pay more than £30m – let alone Werner’s £50m release clause.

The Sun add that the Premier League appears to be the star’s destination of choice, as he’s reportedly rejected a move to German powerhouses Bayern Munich.

Liverpool two weeks ago asked time to Leipzig for Timo Werner. The two clubs are not in official talks yet – but #LFC are still Werner’s priority. He spoke with Klopp many times and he will wait Liverpool. He’d consider other bids only if Liverpool will decide to give up ? #LFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2020

The Athletic (subscription required) reported a few week ago that Werner’s desire was to either join Liverpool in the next transfer window or stay with Leipzig for another year – the ace’s stance now appears to have changed.

Werner has scored 30 goals and provided 12 assists in 39 appearances across all competitions this season, the German seems ready to test himself on a bigger stage.

Perhaps Liverpool’s stance on Werner will come back to bite them as their rivals now have the chance to secure the star’s signature.

Both the Red Devils and Blues are also in need of reinforcements at centre-forward.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will need another striker next season to compete with Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, Odion Ighalo appeared to be a fine candidate for this but there’s nothing concrete suggesting that the Nigerian will remain at Old Trafford permanently. seems to

Frank Lampard’s team on the other hand need a top striker to ease the burden on Tammy Abraham after a promising first season as the Blues’ No.9.

The Blues are perhaps more in need as attackers like Willian and Pedro look primed to leave Stamford Bridge this summer after their contracts expire.