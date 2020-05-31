Bad news for Mikel Arteta as out of favour high earner shows no interest in summer exit

While it might be obvious that Mikel Arteta has a lot of work to do with the Arsenal squad this summer, it might be tough to actually make radical changes.

Football.London reported on the latest with the squad situation, and forcing players to leave is never an easy thing to do.

They suggest that Arteta has been told he must make changes to the team, so trying to move on players that are out of favour seems like a good place to start.

They go on to say that French striker Alexandre Lacazette isn’t in the Spaniard’s long term plans and he needs to find a way to reduce the wage bill, so getting rid of the Frenchman could help to improve that.

They even say that Inter Milan would be interested in signing him as a possible replacement for Lautaro Martinez if he leaves, but there’s one serious problem with that plan.

They indicate that he doesn’t want to sign for Inter, and there’s no sign of any other interest just now.

It’s also interesting to note that they claim that Lacazette and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang will need new contracts soon, and that could lead to departures too.

It does sound like Arsenal will need to get rid of players before any new signings will be made, and that could be a big problem.