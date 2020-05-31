Barcelona are reportedly considering a transfer swoop for Bayern Munich right-back Benjamin Pavard.

According to Spanish outlet Don Balon, the France international has become a specific target for Barca manager Quique Setien ahead of whenever the next transfer window is.

Barcelona are still searching for a replacement for club legend Dani Alves, who was a hugely important part of some of the Catalan giants’ best teams for many years.

Pavard looks a player who could play a similar attacking role from the right-back position, with the 24-year-old enjoying a superb first season at Bayern after also shining at international level in the 2018 World Cup, where he picked up a winners’ medal.

Barcelona would do well to sign Pavard, but it remains to be seen how realistic it is that Bayern would consider letting this top talent leave after just one season at the Allianz Arena.

Don Balon add that current Barcelona right-back Nelson Semedo looks like he could be on his way out of the Nou Camp, and few could argue the Portuguese defender hasn’t really lived up to expectations in his time in La Liga.