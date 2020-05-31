It might seem crass to suggest that some players may benefit from the Coronavirus shutdown, but there are some positives for anyone who was out through injury.

It’s given then extra time to recover and get fit, and it might mean they can come back and play a key role at the end of the season.

Eden Hazard just hasn’t worked out for Real Madrid so far, he’s looked unfit and perhaps he never had the trust of Zinedine Zidane, but there could be time to change that.

At one point it looked like he might miss the rest of the season, but it sounds like he’s fit again and the praise he’s received from the physio of the Belgian national team should be encouraging to the fans.

As reported by AS, he praised Hazard for his attitude during the lockdown and indicated that he’s recovered earlier than expected, so he can now play a role in Real Madrid’s hunt for the La Liga title.

At times this season Real have looked like they need someone to step up in the final third and take control of the game, so Hazard could be the man to do that.

It would be a great story if he goes from almost writing this season off to playing a key role in a title win, and the Real fans will certainly be hoping that’s the case.