Real Madrid the clear preference for Manchester United transfer target

Real Madrid have been given a major boost in their pursuit of 17-year-old Rennes starlet Eduardo Camavinga, according to a report in AS.

The Spanish media outlet claim that Camavinga has said that he “Love[s] Zidane and Madrid”, despite also mentioning interest from Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.

The teenager has enjoyed his first season at Rennes and looks to be the biggest prospect coming through in Ligue 1 since Kylian Mbappe.

Camavinga has played 35 games for Rennes and has scored one goal and made two assists so far this season, with his fine form also recently seeing him linked with Manchester United by the Metro.

With interest in Camavinga high across Europe, Rennes club owner Francois Pinault has insisted that the youngster is going nowhere this summer and will remain in France with Rennes, according to AS.

However, according to the AS report, Real Madrid are eyeing a move for Camavinga with the club having opened dialogue with Camavinga’s representative, Moussa Sissoko, who is also the agent of Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele.

The AS report reckons that Juni Calafat, who is the head of international football for Real Madrid, is in charge of talks, having followed the player in several international tournaments.

However, Real are yet to make a formal bid for Camavinga despite heavy interest in the player and the AS report suggests that Zidane will move for the youngster only if the club fail to land Manchester United’s Paul Pogba.

This will no doubt come as a disappointment to United fans, with Camavinga looking a huge prospect who could’ve strengthened Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

The Frenchman could have been one of a number of talented youth players coming through in this exciting team Solskjaer is building for the future.