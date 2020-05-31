Chelsea leading race to sign Barcelona ace who could be available on a free transfer

According to the Sun via Spanish outlet Sport, Chelsea have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of Xavier Mbuyamba as the Sun claim that the Blues can sign the promising defender for free.

Sport report that the Dutchman will be allowed to leave at the end of the season as there isn’t enough space for the defender to be part of the side’s B team next season.

It’s added that the ace has trained with Barcelona’s first-team on several occasions and that Real Madrid, Juventus, Inter Milan and AZ Alkmaar are also keen on the ace.

The Sun hint that Chelsea are leading the race to sign the 18-year-old, which isn’t surprising as the talent’s agent has spoken highly of Chelsea’s ‘fantastic presentation’ to Mbuyamba.

Chelsea are said to have outlined a ‘very ambitious plan’ for the Netherlands youth international, which could see him as a first-team starter within two years.

Here’s what the ace’s agent Carlos Barros had to say on interest to VI:

“Almost all major clubs in Europe have asked about Xavier. Real Madrid is also there, they are serious about their education, but that would of course be a sensitive switch.”

“Juventus and Inter are interested, as are top clubs from Germany and England. Chelsea have the best credentials. Of course, we discussed this extensively last year.”

“They gave a fantastic presentation. There is a unique football atmosphere there. During lunch you are immediately with the first-team players and the club has outlined a very ambitious plan for Xavier.”

“They really think that in one to two years, he can be a starter in the first team. Frank Lampard has of course already proven that he is not afraid to start young players.”

“Being in the starting line-up at Chelsea at the age of twenty would of course be great.”

Mbuyamba has made three appearances for Barcelona in the UEFA Youth League this season, the ace is predominantly a central defender but also has plenty of experience as a right back.

The Holland Under-19s international seems to be a fine talent and there’s no doubt that snapping up the ace on a free transfer would be a bargain, but just how accurate are these claims?

The Sun claim that the ace could join on a free transfer but Sport’s report doesn’t explicitly hint at that, after all why would Barcelona let such a promising talent go for free?

Instead Sport state that the ace will be allowed to leave at the end of the season and that his contract – which runs until 2023 – won’t be renewed, that doesn’t scream he’s available for free to us.

Hopefully some additional reports on the ace in the near future can clear this up, it would make absolutely no sense for Barcelona to allow the talent to leave for nothing – especially when much is being made of the massive financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the the Catalan outfit.