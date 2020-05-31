Chelsea are reportedly one of the top clubs in the running to seal the transfer of Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

The 23-year-old has long looked an impressive young player in the Premier League, and it would not be at all surprising if he soon made a move to a bigger club.

According to Todo Fichajes, it seems like Real Madrid are eager to sign Ndidi at the moment in a potential €40million deal, but Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are also mentioned as suitors for the Nigeria international.

It remains to be seen who will win the race for Ndidi’s signature, but one imagines Leicester would rather not sell such an important player to another English club.

Chelsea fans will no doubt hope a deal can be done, however, as Ndidi looks an ideal long-term successor to another former Leicester player, N’Golo Kante.

With the Frenchman having his trouble with injuries in recent times, it could be a wise move for Frank Lampard to bring in a similarly strong and energetic defensive midfield player like Ndidi.

Still, when Real Madrid come calling it’s hard to say no, and the Spanish giants may be more able to guarantee Champions League football for Ndidi.

CFC currently sit fourth in the Premier League, but have Manchester United breathing down their necks, whereas Real are regulars in Europe’s top club competition and are of course quite often among the main contenders to win it.