Chelsea have been offered three Juventus players as part of an exchange deal for Italian midfielder Jorginho, according to a report in the Express.

According to earlier reports in Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Corriere dello Sport, Chelsea have reportedly set a €35m price-tag for Jorginho who has three years left on his contract at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri is also keen on reuniting with the midfielder who played under him at both Napoli and Chelsea, according to Italian outlet Tuttosport.

It has now emerged as per the Express report that Chelsea have been offered one of either Douglas Costa, Adrien Rabiot or Federico Bernardeschi in exchange for Jorginho.

The Blues would be well advised to go on the hunt for new wingers this transfer window with both stalwarts Pedro and Willian’s contracts running out this summer.

Still, losing Jorginho could be risky for Chelsea, with the Italy international proving an important part of this team under both current manager Frank Lampard and his predecessor Sarri.

As things stand, no deal has been finalised by either club.