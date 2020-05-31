There’s plenty of Chelsea transfer news flooding in today and we’ve rounded it up for you below…

First up, the Blues look to be in the hunt for a new midfielder and could rival Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain for Wilfred Ndidi.

Reports in Spain suggest the Leicester City man is a top target for Real Madrid, but that the Blues are also in the running for the deal.

It’s suggested that Ndidi would cost around €40million to sign from Leicester, which could be a bargain for the impressive Nigeria international, who is a similar style of player to N’Golo Kante in that defensive midfield role.

Elsewhere, there could be other changes for Chelsea in midfield as Juventus eye up a move for Italy international Jorginho.

Former CFC boss Maurizio Sarri is now in charge at Juve and seems keen on a reunion with his former player – one he also managed at Napoli.

Reports in Italy claim Juventus could offer Chelsea the choice of three players in a swap deal for Jorginho – find out who they are here.

Finally, those Philippe Coutinho transfer rumours won’t go away, and Dimitar Berbatov has made a prediction about the Chelsea target.

Speaking about his old club Manchester United, the Bulgarian insisted they don’t need Coutinho at the moment.

He did claim, however, that he thinks it’s clear the Brazil international is set for a move to a big club, possibly in the Premier League.