Deal sorted: Man United agree seven-month loan extension for Odion Ighalo

According to Mirror Football, Manchester United have agreed to extend Odion Ighalo’s loan deal until January 2021.

The report adds that the striker, who has became a fan favourite since joining his boyhood club on deadline day in January, looked set to be on the way back to Shanghai Shenhua until this development.

The Mirror add that today – the date on which the Nigerian star’s loan deal was set to expire, the Red Devils have managed to agree to pay the Chinese outfit a ‘revised loan fee’ to keep hold of the ace.

The Mail previously reported that differences regarding the expected loan fee were proving to be the main stumbling block, United fans will absolutely love that the matter’s been resolved.

More Stories / Latest News Bad news for Mikel Arteta as out of favour high earner shows no interest in summer exit Chelsea leading race to sign Barcelona ace who could be available on a free transfer Future Juventus move looks unlikely as star has “anti Juve” clause inserted into his deal

It hasn’t been mentioned what Ighalo has had to agree to in order to get this deal over the line but Sky Sports recently claimed Shanghai would only allow the forward to stay at United if he extended his contract by two years.

The ace has helped ease the impact of Marcus Rashford being injured by bagging four goals and an assist from just three starts.

In total, Ighalo has made 8 appearances for the Red Devils, he’s also shown his talents and the necessary different dimension he brings to Man United’s attack with his outings off the bench.

With this seven-month extension the 30-year-old will have the chance to continue his dream for hopefully long enough for the current season to be finished after a hiatus due to the Coronavirus pandemic and even some of next season.