Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has spoken out about the club’s transfer plans, suggesting they will look to make new signings this summer despite the likely damaging economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The public health crisis has seen the Premier League and other major leagues ground to a halt, though the Bundesliga recently returned, albeit behind closed doors, with other countries looking set to follow.

We could see football again next month and it seems the COVID-19 crisis will not put Chelsea off pursuing new additions whenever the transfer window opens.

Speaking to the Chelsea magazine, as quoted by the Metro, Lampard gave a pretty clear idea about his transfer plans, even if he didn’t name any specific targets.

“I’m certainly excited about the squad we’ve got, with the young players and if we can get a few additions for areas I feel we need,” he said.

“We didn’t bring in anyone in January, it didn’t work out to be right for us at the time, and last summer we couldn’t bring anyone in, so those windows are gone and we haven’t changed.

“So I am excited about the squad we’ve got, if we can freshen up in the right areas we all know that.”

Chelsea already have a deal wrapped up for Hakim Ziyech for next season, and further purchases for the west London giants look needed after a difficult season.

Even though Lampard’s side are currently fourth in the Premier League, they have Manchester United close behind them and in fine form, so may yet find themselves out of the Champions League next season.

It seems clear Lampard will need more than just promising youngsters to build a team capable of challenging for the title again any time soon.