It’s obvious that Juventus are the dominant team in Italy and have been for a few years now, so clubs will need to do all they can to stop them getting stronger.

That includes stopping Juve hoovering up all the best players in the league, but the Serie A sides will lose that control once they sell someone to a foreign side.

There will always be a fear that they might leave for a season only to sign for Juventus at a later date, so Inter Milan have taken a radical step to try and stop that happening with Mauro Icardi.

A report from Goal.com looked at his impending move to PSG, and there’s an interesting clause that’s been inserted into the deal.

PSG would need to pay Inter an extra €15m if they sell the Argentine to Juventus at a later date, so that should make it less likely to happen.

In the grand scheme of things it’s not a huge total when you compare it to some transfer fees from recent years, so there’s no way that it will completely guarantee that Juve won’t sign him in the future.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuain are getting older so they will need some attacking reinforcements soon, and clearly Inter have no desire to see their former player leading the line for a major rival any time soon.