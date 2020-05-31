Jadon Sancho makes Bundesliga history and breaks record held by Kai Havertz

The Bundesliga has always been a fairly popular league, but there’s no doubt that it’s gained a lot of extra attention in the past few weeks.

Fans around the world have been desperate to see any live football, and Germany’s top flight provided that.

There are a few talented youngsters who have been linked with moves to the Premier League, but they have become even more widely known thanks to the added audience.

Two of the biggest talents are Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz and Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho. Sancho was well known to English fans anyway, but Havertz has truly broken through this season.

The Evening Standard recently linked Liverpool and Man United with a move for the Leverkusen wonderkid, while Sancho has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for months – with The Express being the most recent outlet to make the claim.

Fans of both players will make their case for which one is better, but it’s worth noting that Sancho has just taken an impressive record away from Havertz after his hat trick this afternoon:

Jadon Sancho is now the youngest player in Bundesliga history to score 30 goals… beating Kai Havertz’s record. #BVB — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) May 31, 2020

In truth both look like supreme talents and they are destined to star at the top level for years, but this does suggest that Sancho might just have the edge for now.