Jadon Sancho shows Man United why he could be worth the €100m fee with a fine hat trick for Dortmund

Confidence is a funny thing in football, as it can come flooding back as quickly as it can disappear.

Jadon Sancho had been left out by Borussia Dortmund in recent games, and he didn’t look on top form whenever he appeared from the bench either.

He managed to get on the score sheet today with this tap in against Paderborn, and then the floodgates opened:

Back in the starting line up, back with a goal! ? Dortmund score twice to break Paderborn's resolve… 1??5?? Bundesliga goals for Sancho this season ? pic.twitter.com/TiNhpAFje8 — ??Ja! Watch the Bundesliga live on BT Sport?? (@btsportfootball) May 31, 2020

Clearly that was enough to bring his confidence back, as he showed a nice touch and finish to add his second not long after:

That man again! ? It's scary how good Jadon Sancho is ??? pic.twitter.com/i2wlHqaB35 — ??Ja! Watch the Bundesliga live on BT Sport?? (@btsportfootball) May 31, 2020

He’s been heavily linked with Man United in recent months and a report from Forbes was the latest to link him with a move to Old Trafford.

They claim that Dortmund would be looking for a fee of around €100m to sign him, but he completed his hat trick with this goal and his performance today showed he could be worth the investment:

HAT-TRICK ? Another day, another Sancho masterclass! ? pic.twitter.com/NZNqTi1Rxg — ??Ja! Watch the Bundesliga live on BT Sport?? (@btsportfootball) May 31, 2020

You can see from the 2nd and 3rd goal that he’s back to his incisive best and he’s looking fit again too. Time will tell if United have the money or the bottle to make the move this summer, but the fans must be hoping that they do.