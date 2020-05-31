Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is reportedly ready to seal a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain as long as he pockets a big pay rise.

The Egypt international has become a target for PSG, according to Don Balon, and he’d be prepared to move to the Parc des Princes if he bumps up his salary to around €20million a year.

Salah has been a world class performer for Liverpool and a key part of their rise under Jurgen Klopp, and losing him would no doubt be a big blow.

Still, PSG are one of the richest football clubs in the world and have signed many big names in recent times as part of their bid to join Europe’s elite and challenge for the Champions League.

This has seen the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe move to PSG, but Don Balon suggest the future of the pair is now in doubt, with Salah eyed up as a replacement.

Liverpool fans will surely be hoping Salah can be persuaded to remain at Anfield, with the Reds surely set to win even more trophies in the near future as they close in on the Premier League title.

Don Balon suggest, however, that Salah could seek a new challenge as LFC look nailed on to win the title this term.