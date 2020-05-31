Bayern Munich’s honorary president and deputy chairman Uli Hoeness has spoken out about possible moves for Manchester City’s Leroy Sane and Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz, according to a report in Sky Sports.

Bayern have been linked with a move for City’s Leroy Sane this summer for some time now and according to Christian Falk of Bild, the winger will sign a five-year contract with the German giants after his move is completed.

Our Story: as soon as @FCBayern and @ManCity find an agreement, Sané will sign a five-year contract in Munich. Club and Player have reached an agreement @SPORTBILD — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) May 6, 2020

Meanwhile, Bayern are also being linked with Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz as per reports in Sky Sports.

Speaking to Bayern1 about moves for both players, as cited in Sky Sports Bayern president Uli Hoeness dropped a huge hint over signing Sane by talking about him as though he were already at the club.

“With Joshua Kimmich, Niklas Sule and hopefully David Alaba, Thiago and also Leroy Sane, we have a young, viable team,” he said.

“I can imagine, if everything goes well, that a new era is just beginning at Bayern Munich.

“We would certainly like to have that (Kai Havertz). But at the moment it is the case that you obviously do not know exactly what the economic future of football as a whole is.

“I would love to see him in Munich for sporting reasons, but frankly, as of today, I can’t imagine that he’s coming.”

It’s certain that a deal for Sane between City and Bayern will be struck sooner rather than later, while on the other hand, the Bundesliga giants could be priced out of a move for Havertz, but nevertheless, Hoeness has rightly classified moves for the pair as ‘a new era’ at Bayern as the club is undergoing a transition as things stand.

The German champions will look to strengthen further going forward as they look to regain their status as Europe’s best as the club now moves into the new decade.