It’s still not clear how badly the transfer market will be affected this summer, but it could either be great news or dreadful news for some of the smaller sides.

Certain players looked destined for a big move this summer, but the crisis may force them to stay with their current clubs for at least one more year.

Of course there is also the danger that the smaller teams may have to cash in, and that means taking a smaller fee than they want to.

That seems to be the case with Brescia star Sandro Tonali, after a report from Football Italia looked at what the future has in store for him.

It’s suggested that Brescia may be forced to accept a cut price €40m this summer, and it also sounds like there is plenty of interest.

Man United and Barcelona both need help in the midfield area, so it makes sense that the report has linked with a move for the Italian international.

Interestingly they go on to say that Inter Milan have made him a priority, and it could be interesting if he chose to go to the San Siro.

They indicate that Inter would love to have an all Italian midfield three for years to come, and Tonali would join Nicolo Barella and Stefano Sensi if he did join.

They also point out that PSG have just agreed to pay €50m plus bonuses to sign Mauro Icardi, so they should have the money to make this happen straight away.

It doesn’t sound like an agreement is close at this point, but other clubs may need to move quickly if they want to sign him.