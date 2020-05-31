Berbatov makes Coutinho transfer prediction amid Man United & Arsenal links

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has spoken out on the Philippe Coutinho transfer saga as the Barcelona flop is linked with a return to the Premier League.

The Brazil international was world class during his time at Liverpool but has majorly failed to live up to expectations in his time at Barca, whilst also having an underwhelming spell on loan at Bayern Munich this season.

Sky Sports have linked Coutinho with the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham, and Berbatov, quoted by the Daily Mirror, also mentions possible interest from Man Utd.

Berbatov has predicted that the 27-year-old will end up at a big club, but he also spoke out on the possibility of a move to Old Trafford.

In short, the Bulgarian isn’t keen on the idea, saying that with the January signing of Bruno Fernandes, United no longer need a player like Coutinho in their squad.

“He will go to a good team there is no question about that, but he needs the trust of a manager to believe in him and make him the main man so that he can play calm and be free to do what he does,” Berbatov said.

“Other people will see him linked with a move to United and they will point out his connections with Liverpool and how he would never be forgiven if he switched to Old Trafford, but honestly, United don’t need him right now.

“Bruno Fernandes is a very similar player; he really hit the ground running and looks to be a very promising signing so I don’t think there would be any point in United signing him.

“Pogba is coming back, Fernandes is there, McTominay is producing great football as well, they have enough quality there so signing Coutinho would be pointless.”

Most Red Devils fans would probably agree with this analysis, and a club like Arsenal probably need Coutinho much more.

Gunners fans will hope United think similarly to Berbatov here, perhaps increasing the chances of Coutinho ending up at the Emirates Stadium in the near future.