Manchester United are reportedly negotiating a loan extension for Odion Ighalo with his parent club Shanghai Shenhua.

Ighalo’s current contract with United expires on Sunday but the Old Trafford outfit are hoping to extend the striker’s loan deal and are in talks with Shanghai regarding an extension, according to Goal.

According to the report, United are hoping to extend Ighalo’s loan deal up until January 2021 that will see the striker remain at Old Trafford for the next six months.

Shanghai Shenhua were reportedly keen to bring Ighalo back for the start of the Chinese Super League season, but a breakthrough in negotiations between the Chinese club and United has given the Premier League giants some hope of an extension of Ighalo’s tenure with the Red Devils.

Ighalo has impressed for United since his arrival in January scoring four goals in three games for the club before football was suspended due to the coronavirus and it now seems like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer values Ighalo enough to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

The Nigerian forward has been a surprise hit with Man Utd and fans will surely be pleased to see the club are trying to extend his stay in Manchester.