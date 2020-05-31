Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez has caused quite a stir with a cryptic tweet this afternoon.

See below as the Spain international says he has an important announcement to make in the next three days…

Saul even teases fans with the words ‘new club’, and this comes not long after a number of transfer rumours linking him with Manchester United.

AS have claimed the Red Devils are prepared to pay as much as €80million for Saul, while Todo Fichajes also suggest the club are closing in on landing the 25-year-old.

It would be a bit of a surprise if Saul were about to announce a move to Man Utd or any other club via his personal Twitter account, so we imagine this is not quite what it looks.

Still, this teasing tweet has certainly got loads of fans talking as people flood to the replies to question what the player is getting at with this message…

No no no no no — 4-4-2 SIMEONE (@SimeoneTacticas) May 31, 2020

Pues al final va a ser cierto su fichaje por el Manchester United por 80 millones… — ? ? alex? ? (@pope_fuenla) May 31, 2020

No quiero sustos — Jorge (@Jorgeefega) May 31, 2020

I imagine this is just a little fun but the timing of it with all the Man United news should still worry Atleti fans. Don’t think there’s any way Saúl announces a new club like that though. Feels like a publicity stunt https://t.co/cZvIurHMUy — Andrew Miller (@AndrewMillerNBA) May 31, 2020

Saul to United on my knees ffs ? https://t.co/xQLJxPLuoI — Ronan (@XR0NAN) May 31, 2020