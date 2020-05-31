Menu

€80m Man United transfer target gets many fans talking with cryptic tweet over upcoming announcement

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez has caused quite a stir with a cryptic tweet this afternoon.

See below as the Spain international says he has an important announcement to make in the next three days…

Saul even teases fans with the words ‘new club’, and this comes not long after a number of transfer rumours linking him with Manchester United.

AS have claimed the Red Devils are prepared to pay as much as €80million for Saul, while Todo Fichajes also suggest the club are closing in on landing the 25-year-old.

It would be a bit of a surprise if Saul were about to announce a move to Man Utd or any other club via his personal Twitter account, so we imagine this is not quite what it looks.

Still, this teasing tweet has certainly got loads of fans talking as people flood to the replies to question what the player is getting at with this message…

