Man Utd & Dortmund on the same page with Jadon Sancho transfer prediction as Chelsea & Liverpool hover in the background

Both Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund are ultimately expecting Jadon Sancho to complete a transfer to Old Trafford this summer.

Despite various complications and ongoing interest from Chelsea and Liverpool, it seems Man Utd remain confident they’re in pole position to sign Sancho, according to 90min.

The Red Devils are said to be eager to get a deal done this summer before other teams step up their interest, with Chelsea and Liverpool mentioned by 90min as having made their interest in Sancho known.

The England international looks to be one of the most exciting young talents in the world right now, and would undoubtedly strengthen any of those sides.

Liverpool perhaps need Sancho the least right now due to already having Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino up front, but the best teams always try to keep on improving.

Meanwhile, Chelsea could undoubtedly benefit from signing the 20-year-old as a long-term replacement for Eden Hazard, who left for Real Madrid last summer while the Blues were under a transfer ban.

Still, United also need a statement signing like this to get back to where they want to be, and 90min suggest they’re the most likely to win the race for Sancho’s signature.

Their report suggests Dortmund also expect their star player to move to Manchester, even if they remain determined not to lose him on the cheap just because of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.