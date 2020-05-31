We may not be entirely sure when this summer’s transfer window will open, but the Man Utd rumours continue to come thick and fast.

There’s the small matter of hopefully getting the Premier League season completed when it restarts in June, and after that we may have a short-ish time-frame in which clubs can make signings.

One of those likely to come in for United would appear to be Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, despite interest from Liverpool and Chelsea.

The latest on the Sancho transfer saga is that both United and Dortmund expect to conclude this deal at some point this summer, allowing the England international to move to Manchester in time for next season.

That report also claims a host of other big clubs are eyeing Sancho, but it seems MUFC remain confident they’re going to win the race for his signature as they push to get the move done this summer.

Elsewhere, there’s talk of Paul Pogba and Adrien Rabiot swapping places, though it seems the Red Devils are not entirely convinced by the potential deal.

Pogba has long been unsettled at United and linked with a return to Juventus, and Rabiot is another player who could be on the move this summer after a difficult season.

Still, it is not yet clear if the France international will end up at Old Trafford after this latest development.

Finally, one midfielder who seems increasingly unlikely to join United is Rennes wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga.

Latest reports from Spain claim the 17-year-old has more or less made up his mind to join Real Madrid over all other suitors.