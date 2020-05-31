You always expect a teammate to be complimentary about a fellow player, but sometimes the comments will suggest just how special they are.

The Evening Standard claimed that Jadon Sancho was Man United’s number one target this summer, and he scored three times today to further strengthen his reputation as one of the best youngsters in the world.

His teammate Axel Witsel was quick to praise him after the game, and it shows just why Man United want him:

Of course every team would look to sign someone who’s a generational talent, but he also just looks like the perfect fit for this Man United team.

Dan James played a lot on the right flank last season and he became very predictable to defend against. This meant the opposition could funnel them down the left hand side, and it affected their ability to attack.

Witsel talks about him being a great winger, and plugging Sancho in on the right flank could transform the United side. Instantly the attack becomes more balanced, and it should open up space for his teammates too.

Time will tell if United can get the deal done, but all the signs are suggesting they should do all they can to make it happen.