Lille owner Gerard Lopez has dropped a major hint over Victor Osimhen’s future as he confirms transfers offers for his star player.

Lopez spoke about the promising Nigerian forward in an interview with the Daily Mail, suggesting he would look for around £72million for the player this summer.

This follows Liverpool being strongly linked with Osimhen in a deal worth roughly £71.9m in a recent report from Le 10 Sport, so it suggests there really could be something to those rumours.

Le 10 Sport claimed the Reds had already held talks over signing Osimhen for that price, and the words of the Lille owner now strongly hint that this deal could be on the cards.

“There are multiple offers,” Lopez told the Mail. “We turned down one English and one Spanish offer this January transfer window.

“There is a wide array [this summer] and I wouldn’t want to give the names of the clubs who are bidding but what I can tell you is that there are multiple [offers]. There are three championships that have clubs that have bid for him.

“I am not being a sales guy because last year people didn’t believe that we had the offers we had with [Nicolas] Pepe and it turns out we had multiple of them.

“Let me tell you with Osimhen, it is the same thing, whatever number you heard, the high number I have read is very much on the money of the offers that we have received. That’s where we are.”

Liverpool don’t look in desperate need of new attacking players, but Osimhen does seem to fit the bill in terms of the kind of talent they tend to go after.

The youngster, still only 21, has immense potential and looks a good fit for Jurgen Klopp’s style of play.

LFC fans will hope this latest update means they are working to bring Osimhen to Anfield, but the Mail note that the likes of Arsenal have also been linked with him in recent times.