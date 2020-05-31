Tottenham are set to pay Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho’s wages in full ahead of a proposed loan move for the Brazilian ace, according to a report in Sport.

Coutinho has been deemed surplus to requirements at the Nou Camp and the Spanish club are desperate to offload the midfielder but have found it cumbersome to find a potential suitor.

Barcelona want to sell the Brazilian midfielder for a fee of €80m but have found that no clubs are willing to meet their demands.

Coutinho’s agent Kia Joorabchian has offered the Brazilian midfielder to several clubs including Chelsea, Newcastle, Manchester United, Arsenal and Leicester City in England, but no club is willing to sign the midfielder on a permanent basis.

However, according to the Sport report, Tottenham Hotspur are willing to take Coutinho on loan and are prepared to pay his wages in full, with Barcelona wanting a €10m fee while also covering the player’s enormous €222,000-per-week wages, which works out to around €12m a season.

Coutinho spent last season on loan at Bayern Munich but the Bundesliga outfit decided not to make the move a permanent one and it now looks as though the Brazilian is set to leave Barcelona on loan for another season with Tottenham in England a possible destination.