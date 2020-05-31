According to France Football, Paris Saint-Germain transfer chief Leonardo is targeting a summer move for Ajax starlet Sergino Dest.

It’s added that due to Thomas Meunier being out of contract this summer, the Ligue 1 champions could be looking for a new long-term right-back option to star alongside Thilo Kehrer and Colin Dagba.

France Football claim that the talent will be allowed to leave the Dutch giants for a fee of around €20m in the next transfer window.

It’s even suggested that PSG have held discussion with the full-back’s entourage ahead of a possible move, though no bid has been made to Ajax yet.

Unsurprisingly it’s added that Dest would welcome a move to Paris as he looks to take his career to the next level.

Dest was recently named as the winner of Ajax’s ‘Best talent of the Year’ due to his fine performances this season, the youngster has chipped in with five assists in just 20 Eredivisie appearances.

As per Mundo Deportivo, the Blaugrana are eyeing a move for the 19-year-old as they look for a new face at right-back amid the uncertainty surrounding the futures of Nelson Semedo and Emerson.

More Stories / Latest News Report shows how much Newcastle United would be allowed to spend next season if their takeover goes through Worrying times for Real Madrid as their lack of summer transfer plans are revealed Deal sorted: Man United agree seven-month loan extension for Odion Ighalo

It remains to be seen whether PSG can win over the ace should Barcelona also step up their interest in the talent as Dest recently posted a picture of himself wearing a training top of the Catalan outfit’s.

Dest is one of America’s biggest football stars, the ace who is also eligible to represent Holland, has already won three senior caps for the US.

The youngster seems to fit the mould of the modern full-back, which would be ideal for PSG or Barcelona sides that dominate the possession in their respective leagues.

Dest is strong technically and also looks quite solid defensively for a young full-back, the ace looks ready to challenge himself on a bigger stage.