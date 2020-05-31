We’ve seen so many transfer stories where it’s supposedly a done deal only for it not to happen, so it’s not a surprise anymore.

Chelsea could really benefit from strengthening at left back this summer, Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri both have their deficiencies, so a new face could make a big difference.

A report from The Express has suggested that Chelsea are in pole position to sign Alex Telles from Porto, with PSG also showing an interest.

The report suggests that Chelsea have held advanced talks, with the Brazilian being unable to agree a new deal to stay at Porto.

This news might surprise some, as it was only a few days ago when Portuguese outlet A Bola reported that he had actually signed for the French champions.

Realistically it’s hard to say what’s really happening with this deal, there’s been enough speculation that there must be some interest from both sides, but it would be wise to believe nothing until someone officially announces a transfer.

There should also be doubts about his ability – he’s brilliant on the ball and looks good going forward, but defensively he can be a liability – which is something you could also criticise Alonso and Emerson for too.

Clearly Chelsea do want to add a left back, but time will tell if it’s Alex Telles.