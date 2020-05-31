The situation in America after the murder of George Floyd has made headlines around the world, and the Bundesliga players are showing their support in the game this weekend.

George Floyd was killed on Monday after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on the 46-year-old’s neck, BBC News report that the said officer had his knee against Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, shockingly almost three minutes of this was after Floyd became unresponsive.

Jadon Sancho is the latest, after he unveiled a t-shirt in support of him following his goal for Dortmund today:

Back in the starting line up, back with a goal! ? Dortmund score twice to break Paderborn's resolve… 1??5?? Bundesliga goals for Sancho this season ? pic.twitter.com/TiNhpAFje8 — ??Ja! Watch the Bundesliga live on BT Sport?? (@btsportfootball) May 31, 2020

From a footballing point of view it’s good to see Sancho getting back in among the goals. He was benched for the first few games and looked a yard short of pace, but he’s getting back to his best and The Express linked him with a move to Man United again earlier today.

It’s always controversial when a player gets booked for a celebration like this when he’s using his influence to raise awareness for something so important, but the ref does need to follow the rules.