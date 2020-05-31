Menu

Video: Liverpool and Man United targets Thuram and Plea combine with fine goal for Monchengladbach

In the 40th minute of this afternoon’s Bundesliga clash between Monchengladbach and Union Berlin, Alassane Plea and Marcus Thuram combined to extend their side’s lead.

Plea drifted in from the left-wing before floating a pinpoint cross into the box, Marcus Thurman – son of France legend Lillian, made no mistake as he headed the ball into the back of the net.

According to the Metro via Sky Germany, Manchester United opened talks with Plea’s entourage in an effort to sign the ace this summer. Plea is valued at €24m (£21m) by the German outfit.

According to the Express via German reports, Thuram has attracted Liverpool’s interest in the last couple of weeks.

The pair also combined to get their side a goal last week, the duo are proving themselves as two of the most talented

Take a look at the well-worked goal below:

Pictures from BT Sport and Eleven Sports.

Thurman used his moment of celebration to shed light on the battle for justice for George Floyd:

Plea has bagged nine goals and nine assists in 29 Bundesliga appearances this season, Thuram has also flourished with nine goals and eight assists in the same number of league outings.

The duo work perfectly alongside each other due to their versatility, both are capable of starring both centrally and on the wing.

