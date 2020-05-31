Video: Man United target Alassane Plea’s brilliant first-time finish vs Union Berlin

In the 80th minute of this afternoon’s Bundesliga encounter between Borussia Monchengladbach and Union Berlin, Alassane Plea rounded off a magnificent display with a superb finish.

The Frenchman chipped in with two assists for strike partner Marcus Thuram, take a look at the first here and second here.

With a low cross being floated in from the left-wing, Plea punished the defence for leaving him in space by firing the ball into the back of the net with a composed first-time finish from the penalty spot.

According to the Metro via Sky Germany, Manchester United opened talks with Plea’s entourage in an effort to sign the ace this summer. Plea is valued at €24m (£21m) by the German outfit.

Take a look at the fine strike below:

Guided beautifully into the bottom corner ? Plea deserved that one! ? 2?? assists and a goal. Not a bad afternoon that… pic.twitter.com/7s02C5nQfV — ??Ja! Watch the Bundesliga live on BT Sport?? (@btsportfootball) May 31, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport and Eleven Sports.

Plea has been sensational this season, the one-time France international has now scored 10 goals and registered 10 assists in 29 Bundesliga appearances this term.

If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side don’t sign Odion Ighalo permanently after his successful loan spell, Plea would be a fine option.

The striker is equally as good a scorer as he is a creator, which could be perfect for United as he could play to Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford’s strengths – whilst also being capable of hitting the back of the net himself when called upon.