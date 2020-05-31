Video: Man United target Jadon Sancho shows expert control before second goal vs Paderborn

In the 73rd minute of this afternoon’s Bundesliga clash against SC Paderborn, Jadon Sancho bagged his second goal of the day for Dortmund.

Thorgan Hazard chased down the ball on the left flank before slotting the ball into the centre of the box with a pinpoint low cross.

Sancho controlled the ball with an exquisite touch before setting himself and drilling the ball into the back of the net, the keeper appeared to get a hand to it but there was no way of stopping this strike.

According to ESPN, the 20-year-old is seen as a ‘key’ part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans for Manchester United, it’s added that Dortmund value the ace at €120m.

Take a look at the fine strike below:

That man again! ? It's scary how good Jadon Sancho is ??? pic.twitter.com/i2wlHqaB35 — ??Ja! Watch the Bundesliga live on BT Sport?? (@btsportfootball) May 31, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport and beIN Sports.

This is Sancho’s first start since the Bundesliga resumed after a hiatus due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the England international has dazzled Paderborn’s defence.