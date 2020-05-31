Video: Real Madrid loanee Hakimi produces a fine finish to seal the points for Dortmund

Fans don’t tend to expect a lot from their full backs, so if you have one that’s close to scoring 10 goals in a season, then it’s an added bonus.

It’s still not clear if Achraf Hakimi has a long term future at Real Madrid, but he’s been impressive during his loan spell for Borussia Dortmund.

He’s starting to provide a real goal threat, and this finish finish made it nine goals in all competitions this season:

Paderborn 1-4 BVB, Achraf Hakimi (his 5th goal this season)?? The match is live on our account ? Via: @Top55Vid pic.twitter.com/KKFl9fpXVe — BRGoals (@BRGoals) May 31, 2020

He might have a tough time replacing Dani Carvajal in Zinedine Zidane’s team, but if he can entertain the fans and produce in the attacking third then that might help him break into the side.