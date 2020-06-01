Barcelona are preparing to overhaul their first-team squad ahead of the 2020/21 campaign, and have now named their price for one of their world class stars.

Philippe Coutinho is almost certain to be on the move again this summer, after failing to impress on a season long loan at Bayern Munich.

The Brazilian clearly needs a fresh start, and Mundo Deportivo cited by The Sun, suggest that Arsenal could bag him on another loan for just €9m.

Should they want to sign Coutinho permanently the Catalans have set his transfer fee at €71m, although in the current climate that isn’t realistic. Perhaps in 12 months time the figure will be considered a bargain.

The Sun detail that the wide man is Mikel Arteta’s ‘dream signing,’ and Sky Sports cited by MARCA note that Coutinho’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, hasn’t ruled a switch back to England out.

More Stories / Latest News Video: ‘Killing me’ and ‘genuinely stinks’ – These Man Utd fans react to Greenwood brushing off teammate for goal in training DFB to look into Sancho, McKennie, Hakimi and Thuram protests after George Floyd death World-class Liverpool transfer target still valued at €100m by Euro giants

“He has a desire to return to the Premier League at some point,” Joorabchian said.

As we get closer to the beginning of the Premier League campaign, transfer swaps and loans are bound to heat up. On his day, Coutinho is still a world beater so Arsenal will need to move quickly if they want to acquire his services.