According to the Sun via French outlet Le10Sport, Arsenal remain in contact with Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes’ representatives and the Gunners could launch a bid to sign the star soon.

Le10Sport report that Everton were in advanced negotiations for the ace’s signature which may be due to Lille’s €30m price-tag on the centre-back.

The French outlet also state that Lille will have to part with big stars like Gabriel, Victor Osimhen and Boubakary Soumare in an effort to balance the club’s books this summer.

The Sun add that as well as Everton, the Gunners will face competition for Gabriel’s signature from London rivals Chelsea and Premier League high-flyers Leicester.

The Sun hint that the 22-year-old could be seen as a replacement for veteran defender David Luiz, who is set to leave that north London outfit after just one season.

Mikel Arteta’s side certainly need to move in a new direction at centre-back after years of defensive frailty still look no closer to being resolved.

Similarly to David Luiz, Sokratis is approaching the end of his career, but the Gunners’ younger options like Rob Holding and alum Chambers have so far proved to be inconsistent.

French starlet William Saliba will officially arrive at Arsenal this summer and the Gunners should be focusing on finding the ace a sturdy long-term partner, Gabriel looks like an ideal candidate.

The Brazilian broke into Lille’s first-team picture halfway through last season and has now become a key member of the team, the ace has made 34 appearances this season.