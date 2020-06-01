Arsenal fans will surely look at quotes coming out from the agent of Chelsea winger Willian as encouraging news in their rumoured transfer pursuit of the player.

The Gunners have been linked with the Brazil international by the Sun in recent times, and could do well to bring in another attacking player given the struggles of the likes of Mesut Ozil and Nicolas Pepe this season.

Arsenal may also be one of the clubs most likely to feel the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, so could do well to focus on targeting free transfers this summer.

Willian is looking set to become a free agent at the end of this season, with quotes from his agent Kia Joorabchian suggesting talks with Chelsea are at a standstill.

The 31-year-old is not being given the kind of contract length he wants, Joorabchian told Sky Sports, whilst also adding hiss client is keen to keep on playing at the top level, which could mean a preference for staying in the Premier League over possibly dropping down a level to the MLS or other similar leagues.

“Willian wanted to sign a three-year contract and then see where his career takes him,” Joorabchian said.

“Chelsea’s policy only allows two, so that’s where the sticking block was.

“Chelsea have a policy, which we respect and understand, but Willian has a career and he has ambition. He wants to finish his playing career at a very high level.”

He added: “At the moment, he’s a Chelsea player. He has a contract with Chelsea until the season is over, so I think it is disrespectful to talk about him moving to other clubs.”

Arsenal’s connections with Joorabchian could also be useful for them, with the agent also representing Gunners defender David Luiz, a friend of Willian’s, as recently reported by the Daily Express.