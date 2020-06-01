Arsenal ready to offer key star one-year contract extension this summer

According to the Mirror, Arsenal are ‘ready’ to offer David Luiz a one-year contract extension, however it’s hinted that the new deal could be on ‘reduced’ terms.

The Mirror claim that Mikel Arteta wants to retain the veteran centre-back for next season, with the star’s current contract set to expire on June 30.

The report adds that the 33-year-old currently earns £130,000-a-week with the north London outfit, the Mirror add that the Gunners could explore a new deal which is based on appearances and incentives.

Luiz’s agent told Sky Sports earlier that the former Chelsea star’s chances of re-signing with the Gunners are ‘very high’, adding that the defender has no ‘desire’ to leave.

Joorabchian’s full comments to Sky Sports on Luiz’s future can be read here via the Mirror.

More Stories / Latest News Video – Liverpool target Timo Werner’s electric pace as he puts Leipzig 3-1 up at Cologne Boost for Guardiola as €40m-rated Barcelona ace prefers Man City switch if he leaves ‘There were some doubts in my mind’ – Dennis Bergkamp wasn’t sure about this Arsenal signing

Luiz’s name has dominated the Arsenal headlines after it was recently claimed by the Athletic (subscription required) that the initial one-season deal has cost the Gunners a total of around £24m.

The Brazilian has turned in mixed performances this season, but he’s played a key part for the side, making 32 appearances across all competitions – the star’s dressing room influence has been hailed.

Luiz and Sokratis are Arsenal’s most experienced centre-backs, younger options like Calum Chambers and Rob Holding are perhaps not ready to be starting consistently, whilst Shkodran Mustafi has endured a difficult spell with the Gunners.

An incentive-based deal would certainly be a fine option for the Gunners as they’ll need to maintain some experience at the back as French starlet William Saliba seems primed to be a key figure when he officially joins for next season.

Whilst a low-cost deal may be appealing, should the Gunners leave Sokratis as their prime old head at the back and invest any funds that may be used for a new Luiz deal into a new signing?