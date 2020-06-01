Arsenal are set to have a busy summer transfer window with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta looking out for new signings to add to his squad despite the setbacks the club have faced financially due to the coronavirus.

According to L’Equipe via Get French Football News, Arsenal are set to offer Gabon international striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang a new contract.

Aubameyang has been heavily linked with a move away from the Emirates in this summer’s transfer window with several top European clubs in the race for his signature, with his current contract at Arsenal expiring in 2021.

However, it remains to be seen whether the Gabonese striker signs a new deal with the Gunners which will ensure his stay at the Emirates or whether he makes a move away from North London either this summer or for free in 2021 after the expiry of his current contract.

Elsewhere, according to Italian paper La Repubblica, as translated by the Daily Star, Arsenal are keen on signing Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik.

The report reckons that the Gunners could sign Milik for below his £45million asking price, with Napoli preferring to sell the 26-year-old abroad rather than to their direct Serie A rivals like Juventus, who are also interested in signing the Polish striker.

Arsenal could battle with their London rivals Chelsea in the race for Milik’s signature with Calciomercato, via the print edition of Tuttosport suggesting that the Blues are also interested in signing the Polish international.