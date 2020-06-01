Arsenal star defender David Luiz has a very high chance of remaining at the Emirates, according to his agent.

Luiz’s agent Kia Joorabchian has told Sky Sports that the Brazilian ace is ‘happy’ at Arsenal and the club will look to resolve his contract issues soon.

According to the report, Luiz signed for Arsenal on a one-year deal rather than the earlier reported two-year deal when he joined the Gunners last summer and the club had the chance to extend his contract by one more year, but that clause has since expired.

However, it could be that the former Chelsea man will end up staying in north London for a little longer if quotes from his representative Joorabchian are anything to go by.

Speaking to Sky Sports about Luiz’s contract situation at Arsenal, Joorabchian said:

“He’s very happy at Arsenal,”

“He has an extremely good relationship with both the coach and the sporting director. He has good relationships all throughout the club, right up to the owner. He respects everybody.

“Arsenal had an option, which expired. We also had a pandemic [coronavirus]. So the option expired in the middle of the pandemic. We are all very aware of that situation and we are all trying, very slowly, to get back to this ‘new normal’.

“These contract situations, these renewals, if he stays or if he goes… will all sort themselves out when we get back to some kind of ‘new normal’.

“David will sit down with Arsenal before the season begins, have his conversations and they will both decide if he will stay or not. That will come before the season starts. The chances are very high [of Luiz being at Arsenal next season]. There is no desire to leave.”

Joorabchian also moved to clarify recent comments made by Luiz regarding a potential transfer to Benfica, saying:

“What he said was, ‘if the opportunity arose in the future – before I retire – I could go back to Benfica and finish my career where I started it’. But he never mentioned about wanting to go back to Benfica now.”

The 33-year-old Brazilian defender has become a regular starter and key member of Arsenal’s squad in his first season at the Emirates and with the Gunners strapped for cash this summer due to the financial impact of the coronavirus, extending Luiz’s contract is in the club’s best interests.

Many fans might not be too thrilled by this news as Luiz has not always been the most convincing performer, but the truth is beggars cannot be choosers and the club might find it hard to replace him without spending the kind of money they don’t really have.