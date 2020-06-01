Arsenal have offered Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang a new contract, according to L’Equipe via Get French Football News.

Interest in Aubameyang has been high across top clubs in Europe with the Gabonese striker linked with an exit from the Emirates this summer.

According to Todo Fichajes, the Gunners were in talks with Paris Saint-Germain regarding a €38m transfer of their star striker Aubameyang.

While Don Balon claim that Barcelona could be Aubameyang’s next destination in this summer’s transfer window.

Inter Milan in Italy are also keen on Aubameyang as per Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Tuttosport and Inter see the Arsenal star as an ideal replacement for Lautaro Martinez, should the Argentine leave.

However, according to L’Equipe, as translated by Get French Football News in the tweet below, it now looks as though the Gunners have offered the Gabon international a new contract in a late bid to keep hold of their top scorer.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has received a contract extension offer from Arsenal, according to L’Équipe. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) June 1, 2020

Aubameyang’s contract at the Emirates runs up until 2021, so Arsenal are to either cash in on him this summer or the player could leave for free next summer should he not sign on a new deal with the north London outfit.

Nevertheless, fans can take some encouragement from AFC still fighting to keep hold of Aubameyang against all the odds.