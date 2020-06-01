Although Barcelona seem to be keen to overhaul their squad this summer, they’ve vehemently denied that they’ve already made an offer for one highly-rated youngster.

Brescia’s Sandro Tonali appears to have become one of the most sought-after players in the European game, and president, Massimo Cellino, told Corriere dello Sport and cited by the Daily Mail that the Catalans had made a £58m bid plus two of their players for Tonali.

Mundo Deportivo, however, have said that Barca deny making such a move, suggesting that the Blaugranes believe it’s purely a ploy from Cellino to drive up the price on the player even further.

That being the case, the Serie A side’s president is playing a very dangerous game, given the financial issues in play at present thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

More Stories / Latest News Highly-rated Liverpool youngsters get their current deals extended Chelsea confident of beating rivals to £49m-rated striker’s signature this summer Barcelona’s Arturo Vidal hints at next destination after liking a post on Instagram

Whilst there appears to be little doubt as to the player’s credentials at the highest level, despite his young age, this particular transfer seems destined to be one that doesn’t involve Barca.