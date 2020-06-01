Barcelona will need to offload some of their first team stars if they want to bring in the likes of Lautaro Martinez and Neymar, and it’s believed that Arturo Vidal may be one of those allowed to move.

On Monday, the Chilean added some fuel to the fire when he liked a post on Instagram, detailed by Sport.

The outlet recalled that fellow Chilean, Gary Medel, in an interview with Radio Continental at the weekend, suggested that Vidal would like to join Boca Juniors.

“He loves Boca and follows them on social networks,” Medel is quoted as saying.

“[…] He’s dying to go.”

When Instagram user @BocaJrs12ok posted a mock-up of the Barcelona midfielder in a Boca kit, the player was quick to like it, perhaps acknowledging that there was some truth in Medel’s words.

For the best part of the 2019/20 campaign, firstly under Ernesto Valverde and latterly under Quique Setien, Vidal hasn’t been able to hold down a starting spot, and to that end, a move away where it’s almost certain he will get the minutes he desires has to appeal.

If the Catalans can get anywhere close to Vidal’s market value, they’re unlikely to stand in his way.