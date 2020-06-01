According to Mirror Football, European powerhouses Real Madrid have rejected the opportunity to sign Chelsea star Willian on a free transfer once the attacker’s contract expires this summer.

The Mirror report that Los Blancos were alerted to the winger’s availability but have stepped back on their interest as they aren’t willing to offer the 31-year-old a three-year contract.

It’s added that Zinedine Zidane is a fan of the Brazilian but doesn’t think that the Spanish giants should push forward with an attempt to sign the ace.

The Mirror claim that Willian has a preference to stay in the Premier League should he leave the Blues this summer, with north London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal both eyeing the star.

Willian has been a superb performer for the Blues over almost the past seven years, the Brazil international has helped the west London outfit win the Premier League on two occasions.

The ace, who will be 32 years old once next season starts, has also lifted the FA Cup, League Cup and the Europa League during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Willian certainly hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down this season though, he’s looked rejuvenated under former teammate Frank Lampard and has scored seven goals and registered six assists this term.

As per Transfermarkt, Willian has provided a total of 118 goal contributions (59 goals and 59 assists) in his 329 appearances for Chelsea.

Considering that the financial impact of the Coronavirus pandemic could lead to clubs focusing more on free transfers, we think that Willian will still have a great chance of getting himself a good deal.

Real Madrid may have snubbed the chance to sign the ace, but Willian’s experience and the fact that he’s proved he’s not declining just yet would make him a fine addition to someone like Arsenal or Spurs.