Barcelona have reportedly been handed good news after concerns were raised over Ansu Fati due to a possible injury issue for the youngster.

The 17-year-old has enjoyed a break-out campaign this year, scoring five goals and providing an assist in 24 appearances for the senior side.

He has been troubled by a knee problem though which forced him to miss a game apiece in September and December, and concerns would have been heightened again as training steps up ahead of the restart of the La Liga season with Sport noting last week that the youngster hadn’t trained with the rest of the group for a few days due to discomfort in his knee.

However, it appears as though those concerns have been eased with AS reporting on Monday that Fati completed the training session with his teammates today without suffering any issues, thus avoiding any aggravation of the problem that had been bothering him.

It’s added that he was involved in light training over the weekend, but it seems as though after being put through his paces to start the new week and with the first game rapidly approaching, he could be set to hand coach Quique Setien an important boost.

With Ousmane Dembele still out with an injury of his own while Luis Suarez is nearing a full recovery after undergoing knee surgery in January, as per Sport, that leaves Barcelona with Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Martin Braithwaite as their attacking options.

Having Fati available either in the starting XI or to make an impact off the bench will be important for the Catalan giants as they look to fend off rivals Real Madrid in the title race, while they will also be gearing up for the return of the Champions League later in the summer.

As per BBC Sport, Barcelona will face Real Mallorca on June 13 in their first game back and so time will tell if Fati gets the green light to feature, but it seemingly sounds positive after the latest update.

