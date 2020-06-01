Boost for Guardiola as €40m-rated Barcelona ace prefers Man City switch if he leaves

Barcelona right-back Nelson Semedo is reportedly open to an exit from the club but prefers to join Man City rather than be involved in a deal with Inter or Juventus.

Semedo, 26, joined the Catalan giants in 2017 and has gone on to make 111 appearances for the club. However, he seemingly hasn’t always convinced, as he has found himself out of the side on occasion with Sergi Roberto filling in at right back.

Nevertheless, he remains an important part of the team and given the lack of quality and depth in that position, Barcelona perhaps can’t afford to lose him without bringing in a replacement as they risk leaving themselves short in that department.

According to Sport though, the Catalan giants are ready to sell him and he is seen as a potentially important option to boost their financial position with a sale. It’s added that despite attempts to include him in a deal with Inter and Juventus in player exchange agreements, he is prioritising a switch to Man City but if they are to seal a move, they may well have to meet his €40m valuation.

While it may be a smart move from Barcelona’s perspective as it could give them additional funds to go out and get their top transfer targets, question marks perhaps have to raised over Man City’s intentions.

With Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo already at Pep Guardiola’s disposal, it would surely make little sense in them bringing in another right-back unless one of that pair was to move on first.

Time will tell if that’s their intention as Sport report that Barcelona will kick-start talks with Man City again in the coming days in a boost for Guardiola and the Premier League giants, but it remains to be seen if they’re able to reach a compromise on his transfer fee.

As for Barca, while they may have their sights set on marquee signings, with Lautaro Martinez specifically mentioned in the report above, they will surely have to use part of any fee generated from Semedo’s exit on a new right-back, with Sport noting last week that loanee Emerson doesn’t intend on returning earlier than the summer of 2021 when his spell at Real Betis ends.

