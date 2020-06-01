According to ESPN, Chelsea will switch their attentions to signing Timo Werner if the RB Leipzig sensation expressed a desire to join the Blues.

ESPN report that Frank Lampard’s side had identified Lyon talisman Moussa Dembele as their prime striker target, but they don’t feel as though an agreement could be reached with the French outfit.

It’s added that Werner is available for £49m this summer due to his release clause, whereas Chelsea were quoted £80m for Dembele in January.

ESPN state that Liverpool and Manchester United are also eyeing 24-year-old Werner, with the Germany international’s preference said to be a move to Anfield.

However, with no bids lodged for the lightning-fast forward yet, Chelsea are quietly confident that they can snatch Werner from Liverpool’s grasp as they could offer the ace more game time.

Of course Werner would be competing with Tammy Abraham – who has flourished in his debut season as Chelsea’s frontman – at Chelsea, but Werner would have to battle Roberto Firmino for opportunities in his natural position at Liverpool.

It’s added that United shouldn’t be a major threat to Chelsea’s Werner plans as the Blues are better placed in the Premier League, which also makes them better placed to offer Champions League football.

Werner has scored 31 goals and provided 12 assists in 39 appearances across all competitions this season.

Lampard should be prioritising a move for a striker to compete with Abraham, a tactical change would also allow the pair to play alongside each other if Chelsea consider two up top.

Chelsea’s apparent promise of a bigger role to Werner leaves them in good stead to beat their rivals to the world-class forward’s signature.

The star looks ready to test himself at a bigger stage and accepting a non-starting role at Liverpool – if that’s what the Reds are offering, perhaps sells Werner’s abilities short.

Werner continues to be heavily linked with an exit this summer, with the Premier League being the ace’s most linked destination, it now seems a matter of who Werner will join and not if the will leave Leipzig.