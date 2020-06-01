Chelsea ready to rival Liverpool for Werner and believe they could have key advantage in £49m battle

Chelsea are reportedly considering a move for RB Leipzig star Timo Werner and believe that they might be able to beat Liverpool to his signing due to a key factor.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a prolific spell with Leipzig, scoring 91 goals and providing 39 assists in 153 appearances for the club and so it’s no surprise that he has attracted interest from elsewhere.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a swoop for months now, and it has been widely reported that the German International is ready to prioritise a move to Anfield, even if that means snubbing other Premier League options.

However, it appears as though Chelsea haven’t quite given up yet as it’s suggested by ESPN that they are ready to switch their focus away from Lyon’s Moussa Dembele and target Werner instead if he is willing to join them, with the clinical ace’s release clause currently standing at £49m.

It’s added that the Blues believe that they could hold a crucial advantage, as they think that the promise of a more prominent role in the starting line-up could sway Werner to consider a switch to Stamford Bridge instead.

Given Roberto Firmino’s importance to the Merseyside giants along with the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, it’s difficult to see how Werner breaks into the XI, albeit his quality would provide much-needed competition and depth to help the Reds sustain their current success.

That said, the report above notes that with Tammy Abraham not as established as Firmino, Chelsea believe that they could use that to their advantage and try to pip their rivals to Werner’s signing.

Time will tell if that’s a genuine possibility and a real advantage in their favour, as it has been heavily suggested that Werner is targeting a move to Liverpool.

In turn, it would appear as though Chelsea have their work cut out for them to convince him to choose them instead, while the importance of qualifying for the Champions League could take on added importance too.

