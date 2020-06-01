Chelsea star emerges as priority transfer target for Juventus as swoop touted

Juventus have reportedly put Chelsea stalwart Pedro at the top of their transfer shortlist as they look to bolster their squad this summer.

The 32-year-old has been with Chelsea since 2015, going on to score 43 goals and provide 28 assists in 201 appearances for the club.

However, there are doubts over his future at Stamford Bridge as with his current contract set to expire this summer, there has been no suggestion that a renewal could be close.

As reported by Calciomercato, Pedro is now the first name on the list of reinforcements for Juventus as they look to secure another important signing on a free transfer.

While it could be argued that the veteran forward’s best days are behind him, his experience and quality at the highest level could still make him a smart addition to Maurizio Sarri’s squad, with the Italian tactician knowing him well of course after their previous stint working together at Chelsea.

Juve have an impressive track record of signing top players on free transfers over the years, and so it remains to be seen if Pedro follows suit as he could be an important resource to add quality and competition in the wide positions next season onwards.

The reigning Serie A champions do seemingly have plenty of options in that department already, but with many of them proving to be inconsistent, it remains to be seen if Pedro emerges as the solution.

