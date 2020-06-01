David Luiz’s agent SLAMS fake news over Arsenal transfer fee

The agent of Arsenal defender David Luiz has hit out at reports claiming the Gunners paid as much as £6million in agents’ fees for the player.

Luiz joined Arsenal from Chelsea on deadline day last summer and initially looked a decent signing on the cheap at just £8m.

However, the full cost of the transfer was recently broken down and it looks like Arsenal may have paid as much as £24m in total for the Brazilian, who may not even stay beyond this season.

That’s a lot to pay for Luiz, who has not exactly been the most convincing performer at the Emirates Stadium, but his agent Kia Joorabchian insists this is fake news.

“The agent’s fee that was reported by The Athletic is so, so, so wrong. The fee for David was less than 10 per cent of that,” Joorabchian told Sky Sports.

It will be interesting to see if The Athletic respond to this, but Gooners will probably be more keen for an update on the player’s future.

Joorabchian has suggested Luiz could be likely to extend his stay in north London, but we’re not sure fans will actually be that keen on keeping the 33-year-old.

That said, replacing him in this market could be a tricky task that the club can’t really afford.