Deal breakdown: Odion Ighalo loan extension to cost Man United total of £10.5m

According to the MailOnline, as part of the agreement to extend Odion Ighalo’s loan until January 31, Manchester United will pay a fee of £6m to Shanghai Shenhua.

The Mail add that United will cover £130,000-a-week of the striker’s £300,000-a-week deal, meaning that the Manchester outfit will be spending a total of £10.5m for Ighalo’s services for this period.

The report adds that the Red Devils’ chances of retaining the ace for a longer period of time were boosted by the fact that emergency visas weren’t to be granted to those involved in the Chinese Super League – so if Ighalo had returned, he wouldn’t have been able to play anyway.

The Mail mention no report of any additional charges that United could incur, for example things like performance-related bonuses.

Whilst there was uncertainty regarding Ighalo’s Old Trafford future for some time, it’s not surprising to see an extension’s been worked out giving the Nigerian star’s fine form.

The 30-year-old has excelled for his boyhood club, with Ighalo’s performances crucial considering that Marcus Rashford has been sidelined with a long-term injury since January.

Ighalo has scored four goals and an assist from just three starts. In total, the has made 8 outings for the Red Devils, with the ace displaying his talents and different attacking dimension off the bench as well.

Although it seems that Rashford will be fully fit once the Premier League season resumes, United have acted wisely to still ensure that they have a backup striker on hand.

The Mail also hint that as the loan extension is for seven months, the Red Devils’ pressure of finding another striker in the January transfer window will be eased.